Saplings planted along BRTS lane in utter neglect

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 7

Severe heat conditions prevailing in the region, notwithstanding the absence of proper upkeep by the authorities concerned, have dried up the saplings planted along the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS).

BRTS has apparently become a baggage no authority wants to carry let alone maintaining its green space. When the project was launched, beautiful trees of Plumeria (Champa) were planted at that time. Several of these have now been uprooted for the construction of toilet booths, which is beyond logic. — Rajesh Arora, a shopkeeper

All plant saplings planted alongside the BRTS lane on the Mall Road have either wilted or dried up as authorities have not even cared to water these in sweltering heat. The green islands created near the BRTS bus stations on the main GT Road, too, have lost the green cover. At several BRTS stations, trees were recently uprooted for the construction of toilet booths for the staff.

During harsh summer season, plants need to be watered every third day, while over two-year-old grown up plants need water once a week or so, said noted environmentalist Parkash Singh Bhatti.

It has been learnt that the maintenance of these saplings besides planting new ones were handed over to some private contractor, who hardly bothered to maintain the same.

Another resident Dilbagh Singh pointed out: “Green belts in the holy city have been losing sheen despite the fact that Amritsar was once known for its baghs (gardens). People celebrate World Environment Day on June 5 every year, but unfortunately authorities don’t think twice before killing trees in the name of development.”

Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu said: “The BRTS project has not been taken over by the Municipal Corporation. It is under the Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC). Ironically, Municipal Corporation’s Commissioner holds the portfolio of the CEO, but the post has been vacant for past several months.”