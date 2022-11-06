Saras Mela sees low footfall

Amritsar, November 5
The 14-day Saras Mela being organised by the Punjab Government started with a thin footfall as exhibitors are still settling in with their goods at the Ranjit Avenue grounds.
The exhibition is a maiden attempt by the state government to invite artisans and weavers across the country to sell their goods under a single platform.
It features popular handicrafts and handloom items from across 25 states, giving a commercial platform the goods made by skilled artisans living in small villages.
In order to attract visitors and keep them entertained, the event will host live performances by Punjabi singers every evening.
