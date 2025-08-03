Saraswati school celebrates Teej

Teej was celebrated with rich traditional fervour at Saraswati SD Public School on Saturday. Girl students and female staff members expressed their festive spirit by presenting various Punjabi cultural performances.

Advertisement

The school was beautifully decorated and the vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by the colourful traditional Punjabi attire worn by the participants.

Under the guidance of Principal Brij Bala, a cultural programme was organised, with Giddha being the highlight of the event.

Advertisement

Principal Brij Bala emphasised the significance of festivals, stating that they offer valuable lessons about our traditions and rich cultural heritage. Vice-Principal Seema Prinja, along with Rajni, Arjinder Kaur and Mona, also addressed the event.