DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Saraswati school celebrates Teej

Saraswati school celebrates Teej

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Teej celebrations in progress at Saraswati SD Public School in Tarn Taran.
Advertisement

Teej was celebrated with rich traditional fervour at Saraswati SD Public School on Saturday. Girl students and female staff members expressed their festive spirit by presenting various Punjabi cultural performances.

Advertisement

The school was beautifully decorated and the vibrant atmosphere was enhanced by the colourful traditional Punjabi attire worn by the participants.

Under the guidance of Principal Brij Bala, a cultural programme was organised, with Giddha being the highlight of the event.

Advertisement

Principal Brij Bala emphasised the significance of festivals, stating that they offer valuable lessons about our traditions and rich cultural heritage. Vice-Principal Seema Prinja, along with Rajni, Arjinder Kaur and Mona, also addressed the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts