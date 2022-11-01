Sardar Patel's contribution to country recalled

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 31

Ekta Diwas was observed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the district with the help of various youth clubs, Rashtriya Yuva Swayamsevaks and local schools in various development blocks of Amritsar.

In this context, Dastak Theatre group organised nukkad nataks/street plays in Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Spring Dale School and several other institutions.

Street plays organised by the Dastak Theatre Group to mark Ekta Diwas in Amritsar on Monday. Tribune Photo

The programme was supported by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs. The play was based on the life and journey of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, depicting important happenings of his life and political history through enactment. Director of the plays, Amita and Rajender Sharma, both alumni of the National School of Drama, said the plays were aimed to inform and educate children about the contribution of Sardar Patel in building the nation. Amita said under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 street plays were staged across different parts of the country today.

The Amritsar Nehru Yuva Kendra, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Government of India celebrated Ekta Diwas on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birthday by organising unity race programmes throughout the district.

District Youth Officer Akanksha Mahawariya said unity race programmes were being organised across the country as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. The purpose is to convey the message of unity and integrity of the country to people. Local schools organised unity various events such as cycle rallies, motorcycle rallies, etc. to mark the occasion.