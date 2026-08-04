Saroops sent to Canada in accordance with Akal Takht regulations, says SGPC

A group of Sikhs led by Tegbir Singh today submitted a memorandum containing suggestions sent by sangat of Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Canada, regarding sending “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib overseas by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) at the Akal Takht secretariat.

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The memorandum was received by SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, Golden Temple general manager Major Singh, and secretariat in-charge Bagicha Singh.

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Addressing the Sikhs who submitted the memorandum, Kahlwan clarified that saroops were sent to Canada after the SGPC received a request from the local Sikh Sangat and in accordance with the regulations framed by the Akal Takht in 2009 and the resolution of the SGPC executive committee.

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He asserted that no act of disrespect or negligence had occurred in the process. As Sikhs reside across the world, the SGPC regularly receives requests for saroops, he said.

He added that as some members of the sangat had sent suggestions regarding the existing regulations governing the transportation of saroops abroad, the matter has been brought to the attention of the Akal Takht.

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In the same spirit, the letter of suggestions submitted today has been accepted and will be placed before the Akal Takht Jathedar for further consideration. He said necessary action would be taken in accordance with the directions issued by the Sikh high priests after they deliberate on the matter. Until then, saroops won’t be sent abroad.

Kahlwan said certain individuals had been spreading misinformation that the SGPC sent saroops to Canada in a container and in a dilapidated bus, and the birs had suffered damage due to dampness.

He termed these allegations as completely false. He said the sacred birs were transported in a newly designed Palki-style bus, respectfully installed in “Sukhasan” in accordance with Sikh traditions and rules. Upon arrival in Canada, saroops were received with full reverence in the presence of the Panj Piaras (beloved ones) and respectfully enshrined at the gurdwara concerned.

He said before the saroops were sent, SGPC member Rajinder Singh Mehta had visited and inspected the gurdwara where the saroops were to be enshrined and found all arrangements to be complete and in accordance with the Sikh code of conduct. After the sacred saroops reached Canada, the gurdwara management organised a thanksgiving ceremony with Sehaj Path.

Even SGPC executive committee member Bibi Harjinder Kaur visited the gurdwara and also found all the arrangements to be satisfactory.

Kahlwan said, “Truth is that no disrespect whatsoever has occurred to the sacred birs, nor has any saroop suffered any damage due to dampness.” He said saroops reached Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Surrey completely safe and the SGPC had received numerous letters of appreciation from members of the community.

BJP calls for probe into shipment of saroops abroad

BJP spokesperson Prof Sarchand Singh Khiala today said shipment of “saroops” of Guru Granth Sahib through container has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world.

“Guru Granth Sahib is not merely a religious scripture but the Eternal Guru of the Sikhs. So, every aspect of the handling, transportation and installation of the sacred ‘saroops’ must strictly conform to the highest standards of ‘gurmat maryada’ and reverence,” he said.

“If the transportation process has given rise to serious questions regarding the observance of maryada, the issue cannot be dismissed as a routine administrative matter. It concerns the sanctity of the Guru and the religious sentiments of millions of Sikhs worldwide,” he said.

“I urge the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to order a fair, transparent and time-bound inquiry to establish the complete facts. The investigation should determine whether the prescribed religious protocol was fully observed, who authorised the transportation process, whether any lapse occurred at any stage, and who should be held accountable if violations are established,” he added.

Sarchand said the SGPC should also formulate and publicly notify a comprehensive and universally applicable protocol governing the printing, transportation, storage and distribution of “saroops”, both within India and abroad, so that such controversies do not arise in the future.