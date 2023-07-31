Sarpanch among 3 hurt in assault by father-son duo at Mattewal

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 30

Three persons, including a sarpanch, were injured after two persons armed with swords and sticks attacked them over an old enmity at Nibbarwind village falling under the Mattewal police station here. The injured were rushed to hospital where they were under treatment. Though the incident occurred on Wednesday night, a case was registered on Saturday after the victims were declared fit for giving statements.

Those booked were identified as Gurwinder Singh and his father Tehal Singh, both residents of Nibbarwind village. They were booked on the charge of murder attempt.

The complainant, Mohan Singh, told the police that he had two sons — Ravisher Singh who lives in the city and Raja Harninder Singh who is the sarpanch of Nibbarwind village. He said as per routine, he went to Gurdwara Shaheed Baba Deep Singh in the city on Wednesday and Saturday. He said this Wednesday when he returned from the gurdwara and reached near the house, the accused were standing in the street after wrongly parking their car.

He said he signalled to park his vehicle on the side. He said as he came out of his SUV, the accused started abusing him. This led to verbal arguments. He said hearing the shouts, his son Raja Harninder Singh reached the spot. He asked them to get the matter solved on table but the accused did not relent.

He alleged Gurwinder took out a sword from his car and his father Tehal Singh took out a stick. He said the duo hit Raja Harninder on the face and the head with the sword and when he tried to save him, they attacked him also with the sword. He said his nephew Gurbinder also came there and tried to save them but Tehal Singh attacked him with the stick.

When more people started gathering on the spot, the accused fled the spot leaving behind their car and threatening to kill them. He said his second nephew Navjinderpal Singh, alias Gandhi, also came there and rushed them to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

A case under Sections 307, 341, 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered in this regard. Raids were on to nab the father-son duo, added SHO Gagandeep Singh of the Mattewal police station.