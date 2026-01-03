Sarpanch held, ASI suspended for corruption

The police have booked a sarpanch and a police official for corruption in securing the release of an alleged drug peddler. While the sarpanch, identified as Satnam Singh alias Lala Halwai of Manawala Kalan, has been arrested, ASI Vinod Kumar has been suspended. He was absconding since the registration of an FIR. According to police, Komaljit Kaur, the complainant, a resident of village Dhotian under Sarhali police station, alleged that on December 29, when she was alone at her rented house in Noordi village, a police official conducted a raid and assaulted her. The official, later identified himself as ASI Vinod Kumar, accused her friend Ajaypal Singh of being involved in drug peddling.

The complainant alleged that ASI Vinod Kumar illegally detained her, threatened her and demanded money to avoid implicating her and Ajaypal Singh in a false drug case. Subsequently, Satnam Singh, the present sarpanch of village Manawala Kalan, allegedly acted as a mediator and demanded Rs 3.20 lakh to secure her release. Police investigations found evidence of bribery involving the sarpanch and the police official. Following the probe, a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Tarn Taran Sadar police station. The sarpanch, Satnam Singh, has been arrested, while ASI Vinod Kumar has been suspended and is currently absconding.

SSP Surinder Lamba reiterated that the police follow a zero-tolerance policy against drugs and corruption.