icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sarpanch, members of Dhunda panchayat leave Cong for AAP

Sarpanch, members of Dhunda panchayat leave Cong for AAP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dhunda panchayat members with MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura after joining the AAP on Thursday.
Advertisement

The sarpanch and all panchayat members of Dhunda village joined the Aam Aadmi Party during a large gathering on Thursday. MLA Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura attended as the chief guest.

Advertisement

Sarpanch Jaswant Singh said he was impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work being done in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He announced that they were leaving the Congress and joining AAP.

Advertisement

He said that although they were in the Congress, development works in the village continued without interruption. He added that sewerage, an animal hospital, a panchayat house and other works are progressing under the guidance of MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

Advertisement

On the occasion, Manjinder Singh Lalpura welcomed the new members and said AAP is a people’s party working for the welfare of all sections. He assured that every effort would be made for the village’s development and that public issues would be addressed on priority.

Among those present were Subedar Satnam Singh, Subedar Santokh Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurpal Singh and Block Samiti member Ranjit Singh Dhunda.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts