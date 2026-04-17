Sarpanch, members of Dhunda panchayat leave Cong for AAP

The sarpanch and all panchayat members of Dhunda village joined the Aam Aadmi Party during a large gathering on Thursday. MLA Khadoor Sahib Manjinder Singh Lalpura attended as the chief guest.

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Sarpanch Jaswant Singh said he was impressed by the policies of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work being done in Punjab under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He announced that they were leaving the Congress and joining AAP.

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He said that although they were in the Congress, development works in the village continued without interruption. He added that sewerage, an animal hospital, a panchayat house and other works are progressing under the guidance of MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura.

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On the occasion, Manjinder Singh Lalpura welcomed the new members and said AAP is a people’s party working for the welfare of all sections. He assured that every effort would be made for the village’s development and that public issues would be addressed on priority.

Among those present were Subedar Satnam Singh, Subedar Santokh Singh, Kulwant Singh, Gurpal Singh and Block Samiti member Ranjit Singh Dhunda.