Sarpanch murder case: Prime shooter succumbs to injuries after Amritsar police encounter

A prime shooter in the AAP Sarpanch Jarmal Singh murder case succumbed to gunshot injuries on Thursday, a day after being critically wounded during a police encounter in Amritsar.

Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga, arrested by the Amritsar police from Chhattisgarh, was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police team in an attempt to free him from custody in the Vallah area.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Sukhraj was being taken for recovery of weapons when two motorcycle-borne youths suddenly opened indiscriminate fire on the police vehicle. The attack burst a tyre, forcing the vehicle to stop.

Police retaliated, and constable Varun Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Taking advantage of the chaos, Sukhraj attempted to flee and tried to snatch the service pistol of ASI Harjinder Singh. In the ensuing scuffle, two shots from the service weapon struck him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later succumbed.

The two unidentified attackers managed to escape, prompting a manhunt. Police recovered a .30 bore pistol during the operation. A fresh case under the attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered at Maqboolpura police station.

Through intelligence-led operations and inter-state coordination, police had earlier arrested both shooters—Sukhraj Singh and Karamjeet Singh—from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, Jobanpreet Singh of Bhai Ladhu village, Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, Armaandeep Singh of Kalsian Kalan, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Bahadur village were arrested from Mohali and Tarn Taran for providing logistical support.

Sukhraj Singh had a criminal background and was also wanted in another Sarpanch murder case in Tarn Taran district.