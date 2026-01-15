DT
Home / Amritsar / Sarpanch murder case: Prime shooter succumbs to injuries after Amritsar police encounter

Sarpanch murder case: Prime shooter succumbs to injuries after Amritsar police encounter

Sukhraj Singh, arrested from Chhattisgarh, was critically injured during a police encounter on Wednesday; two attackers remain at large

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:42 PM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with other cops at the encounter spot in Amritsar on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
A prime shooter in the AAP Sarpanch Jarmal Singh murder case succumbed to gunshot injuries on Thursday, a day after being critically wounded during a police encounter in Amritsar.

Sukhraj Singh alias Gunga, arrested by the Amritsar police from Chhattisgarh, was injured when unidentified assailants opened fire on a police team in an attempt to free him from custody in the Vallah area.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Sukhraj was being taken for recovery of weapons when two motorcycle-borne youths suddenly opened indiscriminate fire on the police vehicle. The attack burst a tyre, forcing the vehicle to stop.

Police retaliated, and constable Varun Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his leg.

Taking advantage of the chaos, Sukhraj attempted to flee and tried to snatch the service pistol of ASI Harjinder Singh. In the ensuing scuffle, two shots from the service weapon struck him, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he later succumbed.

The two unidentified attackers managed to escape, prompting a manhunt. Police recovered a .30 bore pistol during the operation. A fresh case under the attempt to murder and Arms Act has been registered at Maqboolpura police station.

Through intelligence-led operations and inter-state coordination, police had earlier arrested both shooters—Sukhraj Singh and Karamjeet Singh—from Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

Additionally, Jobanpreet Singh of Bhai Ladhu village, Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda, Armaandeep Singh of Kalsian Kalan, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Bahadur village were arrested from Mohali and Tarn Taran for providing logistical support.

Sukhraj Singh had a criminal background and was also wanted in another Sarpanch murder case in Tarn Taran district.

Tags :
The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

