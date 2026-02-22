Sarpanch murder: Key accused among 2 injured in police encounter near Tarn Taran

In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Harbrinder Singh of Thathian Mahantan village, one of the key accused and his accomplice were injured in a police encounter near Nushera Pannuan on Sunday morning.

Harbrinder Singh was shot dead four days ago while attending a function at Sidhu Farm at Sero village. The killing had triggered tension in the area, with the police launching an intensive manhunt to trace those involved.

According to SP (Detective) Ripudaman Singh, a police party was conducting routine patrol duty near Nushera Pannuan in the early hours when they noticed two suspicious persons on a motorcycle. When the police signalled them to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police team.

The police officials asked the accused to surrender and drop their weapons, but the suspects reportedly fired again. In retaliatory firing by the police, both accused sustained bullet injuries.

The injured have been identified as Saranpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh, residents of Chohla Sahib. Police recovered two pistols from their possession.

Both accused were taken to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where they are undergoing treatment under police custody.

SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba stated that Saranpreet was one of the four suspects who were involved in the killing of sarpanch. Further investigation is under way.