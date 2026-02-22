DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sarpanch murder: Key accused among 2 injured in police encounter near Tarn Taran

Sarpanch murder: Key accused among 2 injured in police encounter near Tarn Taran

Harbrinder Singh of Thathian Mahantan village was shot dead four days ago while attending a function at Sidhu Farm at Sero village

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 10:13 AM Feb 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police at the encounter site near Nushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran.
Advertisement

In a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch Harbrinder Singh of Thathian Mahantan village, one of the key accused and his accomplice were injured in a police encounter near Nushera Pannuan on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Harbrinder Singh was shot dead four days ago while attending a function at Sidhu Farm at Sero village. The killing had triggered tension in the area, with the police launching an intensive manhunt to trace those involved.

Advertisement

According to SP (Detective) Ripudaman Singh, a police party was conducting routine patrol duty near Nushera Pannuan in the early hours when they noticed two suspicious persons on a motorcycle. When the police signalled them to stop, the suspects allegedly opened fire on the police team.

Advertisement

The police officials asked the accused to surrender and drop their weapons, but the suspects reportedly fired again. In retaliatory firing by the police, both accused sustained bullet injuries.

The injured have been identified as Saranpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh, residents of Chohla Sahib. Police recovered two pistols from their possession.

Advertisement

Both accused were taken to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, where they are undergoing treatment under police custody.

SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba stated that Saranpreet was one of the four suspects who were involved in the killing of sarpanch. Further investigation is under way.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts