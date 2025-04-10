DT
Home / Amritsar / Sarpanch, panchayat members join Congress

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:22 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Sarpanch Amar Kaur, panchayat members and many families of Fatehbad village, joined the Congress party here on Tuesday. Fatehbad village has a population of about 9,000. A function in this regard was organised in ‘Chandigarh’ locality of the village where former MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki of the Congress was the

main spokesperson.

Addressing a large rural gathering, Sikki called upon people to join the Congress, which he claimed was a party that works for the welfare of the people. Kulwant Singh Billu, husband of Sarpanch Amar Kaur, said a number of families also joined the Congress.

The families who joined the Congress belonged to SAD and AAP. Ramanjit Singh Sikki urged the people to eliminate drug abuse from society. It is worth noting that the ‘Chandigarh’ locality of Fatehbad is notorious as a number of residents are addicts. Residents of the locality have been raising their voice against drug abuse for long.

