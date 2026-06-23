Sathee app can bridge gap between talent, opportunity

A bright student in a village or small town may have the same ability as a student enrolled at a major coaching hub. The difference is often not talent, discipline or ambition, but access. In India, preparation for competitive examinations such as JEE and NEET has become closely tied to coaching. Families spend heavily on tuition, test series, study materials, hostel facilities and online courses in the hope of giving their children a fair chance. The question is not whether a child is willing to work hard, but whether the family can afford the ecosystem that supports that hard work.

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This is why Sathee deserves far wider public attention.

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Sathee, or Self-Assessment, Test and Help for Entrance Exams, is a free learning and assessment platform launched by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, in association with IIT-Kanpur. It supports preparation for major competitive examinations, including JEE, NEET, CUET, SSC, CLAT, ICAR, Banking/IBPS and RRB. The platform offers video lectures, mock tests, practice quizzes, NCERT-based notes and other learning resources. It also provides quizzes, mock tests and NCERT notes in 12 Indian languages.

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For JEE aspirants, the scale of the challenge is evident. In JEE Advanced 2025, 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both papers, and 54,378 qualified. The financial burden of preparation cannot be ignored. According to IMARC Group, a private market research company, India’s private tutoring market was estimated at USD 4.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to USD 8.2 billion by 2034.

Sathee provides live and recorded lectures, daily practice problems, mock tests, discussion forums, WhatsApp support, doubt-clearing assistance and mentorship from IITs, AIIMS and other premier institutions.

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In Punjab, Sathee was implemented across 569 regular government institutions. Reported outcomes indicate that the number of JEE Main qualifiers from these institutions increased from 49 in 2024 to 85 in 2025 and 134 in 2026, while NEET qualifiers rose from 335 to 497 between 2024 and 2025. These figures are encouraging, though they should be viewed as reported programme outcomes rather than a comprehensive independent assessment. The Punjab experience suggests that free digital support, when combined with effective school-level implementation, can generate meaningful academic momentum.

The awareness gap must be addressed urgently. Students and parents can access Sathee through its official web platform. The app is also available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making the platform accessible from home, school, a digital classroom, a community centre or a smartphone. Schools can also designate a teacher as a nodal officer to guide students and help integrate Sathee into regular academic support.