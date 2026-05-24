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Home / Amritsar / Satish Kumar named Congress SC wing’s Pathankot chief

Satish Kumar named Congress SC wing’s Pathankot chief

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Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 11:14 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Satish Kumar
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The All-India Congress Committee (SC department) has appointed Satish Kumar as the new president of the Pathankot District Congress Committee (SC wing).

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Twenty-nine such chiefs have been appointed across the state. A letter, signed by Rajendra Pal Gautam, national chairman of the AICC (SC department), detailing the appointment of the new chiefs has been sent to Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC). He has been asked to “guide the newly appointed chairpersons so that they can take up the new responsibility to the best of their abilities”.

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