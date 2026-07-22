Sawan brings devotion, culture & culinary delights to Amritsar

The arrival of Sawan, the monsoon month, is marked by special customs and traditions in Amritsar that continue to thrive despite changing times. Devotees observe the sacred Monday fasts, follow strict dietary practices and offer prayers to Lord Shiva throughout the month. Women, meanwhile, celebrate Teeyan, a festival observed during the first 13 days of Sawan, dressing in vibrant attire and marking the occasion with songs, dance and festive gatherings.

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Among the many traditions associated with Sawan, two remain particularly distinctive in Amritsar. One is the custom of newly married couples adorning themselves with “phoolon ke gehne” (flower jewellery) before visiting temples to seek blessings for their married life. An exclusive cultural tradition of the city, these intricately handcrafted ornaments are typically made from fragrant white mogra (jasmine) buds and red roses, drawing many young couples to Amritsar during the season.

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The tradition is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. It is believed that Radha Rani adorned herself with fresh flower jewellery during the Varsha Ritu (monsoon season) as an expression of her love for Lord Krishna. Sawan is also associated with Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, regarded as the ideal divine couple. The custom symbolises beauty, purity and the freshness of the monsoon and remains especially popular during Sawan festivities and temple visits.

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The second hallmark of Sawan in Amritsar is its rich culinary tradition. Kheer and malpua are an indispensable part of the celebrations and are prepared in many households as festive delicacies during the holy month.

As Sawan is considered one of the most auspicious months in the Hindu calendar, Amritsar’s historic shrines, including Shivala Bagh Bhaiyan in Katra Baghian and Shivala

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Veer Bhan in Ghee Mandi, witness an outpouring of devotion.

Large numbers of devotees visit these temples, especially on Sawan Mondays, to participate in the unique Chaupahar tradition, which involves offering prayers through the four pahars, or segments, of the night.