Say yes to sports, no to drugs: Playgrounds to come up in place of hotspots, say Amritsarpolice

To incline youngsters towards sporting activities, the Amritsar Police, the district administration and civic authorities have joined hands to keep the former off substance abuse.

Under the initiative, all places, identified as drug hotspots, will be turned into playgrounds.

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The objective is to improve the living conditions in vulnerable localities by providing basic sports infrastructure and addressing civic issues faced by residents.

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Vacant spaces are being cleaned up and made suitable for sporting activities. Equipment, including volleyball nets and other sports material, is being provided to encourage children and youngsters to take up outdoor games and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the fight against drugs required a comprehensive approach involving enforcement as well as public participation.

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“Merely taking action against drug peddlers is not enough. We also need to create a positive environment for youngsters and provide them opportunities to engage in constructive activities. Sports can play an important role in keeping them away from drugs,” he said.

DCP Jaskiran Singh Teja said the police were also reaching out to locals to identify problems affecting their respective neighbourhoods.

“During an interaction with the residents, we are identifying vacant spaces that can be developed into playgrounds. Our endeavour is to provide basic sports facilities so that children and youngsters can utilise their time in healthy and productive activities,” he said.

The initiative seeks to combine policing with community engagement and neighbourhood development. By improving basic facilities and creating recreational spaces, the authorities hope to build public trust and encourage greater participation in the anti-drug campaign.