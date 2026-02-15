SC Commission chief flags 3,750 caste discrimination complaints

The caste-based discrimination still persists in society which is completely contrary to the teachings of the Sikh Gurus. This was stated by Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi on Sunday after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple where he offered prayers for the welfare of humanity.

Speaking to mediapersons, Garhi said the teachings of the Sikh Gurus emphasise humanity and universal brotherhood, which must be reflected in everyday life also. But unfortunately, caste-based discrimination was still a reality in today’s society.

Garhi said that in his capacity as Commission Chairman, he has closely witnessed the problem closely. He revealed that the Commission has received around 3,750 complaints related to caste discrimination this year alone. He stressed that guided by the principle of equality, the Commission is working with sincerity to eliminate caste bias and will never step back from fulfilling its responsibilities.

Responding to a question, Garhi remarked that casteist thinking still influences some political leaders, leading to irresponsible statements. He added that he prayed for wisdom for those who attempt to divide society along caste lines

Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee also honoured Garhi at the information centre outside the shrine. SDM, Lopoke, Khushpreet Singh and other officials were also present on the occasion.