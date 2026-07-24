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Home / Amritsar / SC students must complete Aadhaar seeding by August 15

SC students must complete Aadhaar seeding by August 15

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Baba Bakala Sahib MLA Dalbir Singh Tong has urged all Scheduled Caste (SC) students covered under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to complete the Aadhaar seeding of their active bank accounts by August 15, 2026. This will ensure that their pending scholarship amount is credited directly into their bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system.

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Referring to the appeal issued by Punjab Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Baljeet Kaur, Tong said scholarship assistance is released only through the DBT system into Aadhaar-linked active bank accounts. “Students whose bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar may miss out on receiving the scholarship amount despite being eligible.

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The government has uploaded the list of SC students whose scholarship payments for the academic years 2022-23 to 2025-26 are pending solely because Aadhaar seeding has not been completed. The list is available on the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship Portal and the official website of the Punjab Government. Students should complete the required formalities before the deadline,” he said.

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The number of beneficiaries under the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students in Punjab generally ranges between 2.45 lakh and 2.7 lakh every academic year. The state government has allocated Rs 245 crore under the scheme this financial year for more than 2.45 lakh eligible students. Of this, Rs 219 crore has already been disbursed to more than 1.91 lakh students, as announced by Dr Baljeet Kaur.

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