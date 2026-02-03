Scare in Meritorious school as 7 girls taken ill in Gurdaspur

Seven girls of Government Meritorious School were taken ill on late Sunday night sending a scare among staff and other students.

Advertisement

SDM Anupreet Kaur and District Education Officer (DEO) Paramjit Kaur rushed to the school early this morning to ascertain the exact cause of illness.

Advertisement

The SDM ruled out food poisoning. “Scores of students had their dinner from the same mess in the school premises. Had it been a case of food adulteration, other students too would have been taken ill. The school children are given folic acid (iron) tablets every week ostensibly to take care of iron deficiency and anaemia. Last night too these tablets were taken by the students. However, this medicine was given around 11 pm while the students started getting sick around 8.30 pm. Hence, this angle is also ruled out,” said SDM Anupreet Kaur.

Advertisement

All the seven girls were taken to the Civil Hospital last night from where they were discharged after medical aid. “Four of the girls will again be undertaking a medical check-up. I have asked the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) to treat the girls on a priority basis,” said Anupreet Kaur.

Doctors at the Civil Hospital, too, ruled out food poisoning. “One of the girls had breathing problems while two had blood pressure symptoms. The remaining girls turned hysterical on seeing the condition of the colleagues,” he said.

Advertisement

The SDM said everything was normal now and there was no cause to worry.