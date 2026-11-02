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Home / Amritsar / Scars of ’84 riots still fresh, justice yet to be delivered: SGPC chief

Scars of ’84 riots still fresh, justice yet to be delivered: SGPC chief

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:56 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said instead of ensuring justice, the Congress had repeatedly shielded leaders facing allegations.
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Terming the November 1984 anti-Sikh massacre a blot on the world’s largest democracy, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the wounds of the victims and their families remained unhealed even after more than four decades.

In a statement issued on the eve of the anniversary of the massacre, Dhami paid tribute to the Sikhs, including men, women and children, who were killed in Delhi and other parts of the country during the violence.

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He alleged that the massacre was carried out with the patronage of the then Congress government and that Sikhs were subjected to inhuman atrocities for nearly a week beginning November 1, 1984.

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Dhami said those responsible for the killings should have been punished under the law. However, instead of ensuring justice, the Congress had repeatedly shielded leaders facing allegations in connection with the violence and rewarded them with prominent political positions, he alleged.

He said the Sikh community had made immense sacrifices for the country’s freedom, but had repeatedly faced injustice. The arrival of November brought back painful memories for the victim families and the Sikh community, he added.

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Calling for concrete steps by governments to ensure justice and punishment for those responsible, Dhami said the struggle was not merely about the affected families, but also about human rights, democratic values and public faith in the justice system.

He said the Sikh community would never forget the painful events of 1984.

As part of the annual remembrance, an Akhand Path would be held at the Golden Temple complex, with its bhog and a prayer in memory of the victims scheduled for November 2.

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