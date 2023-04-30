Scholars dwell on limits of artificial intelligence

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 29

Artificial intelligence might be the most debated, researched subject in current times and while we celebrate the brilliance of the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that opens a future full of hope and prospects, the moral and ethical predicament that it involves has also been a matter of concern.

Raising the subject, and calling for engaging more ethical approach towards AI technology, Navdeep Suri, a former diplomat, today addressed the G20 University Connect lecture series at the GNDU. “Who will decide the boundaries of AI in the near future and who will decide what will be good or bad not only technological experts alone can decide, but scholars of ethics and philosophy must be involved in this process,” he said. Suri said that human intelligence is dominated by AI knowledge, which is a matter of great concern. “The speed at which we are engaging AI needs to be introspect with the experts from all over,” he said.

On the subject of a global partnership as a young Indian, he gave an example of relations between India and Arabic countries, essentially UAE, where he served as an Indian Ambassador. He said that economic and political growth of any country depends upon its relations with other countries. He said that the migrants of any country also affect the relationship with native country. “Be conscious, we all should be aware of what is happening in the world around us,” he advised.

Prof Gulshan Sachdeva said that the G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to inter-alia include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption. He said that while taking over G20 presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that our “priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travelers in the Global South”. In addition, he argued, “We shall present India’s experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.” He further elaborated that a large part of the agenda is always inherited but there is always a possibility to expand or diversify the agenda by the host country. “At various platforms, Indian policy makers have been saying that during its presidency, India must become the voice of the Global South. They assert that India’s G20 priorities will be shaped not just with consultations with G20 partners but also with the members of the Global South.”

Meanwhile, G20 University Connect event also had some pre-event activities of this series — poster making quiz, essay writing competition and panel discussion, and winners were declared today. Prof SS Behl, Dean Academic Affairs, delivered opening remarks while Prof KS Kahlon, Registrar, welcomed the guests.