Scholarship exam for classes VIII, X on Jan 4

Rajesh Sharma, District Education Officer (Secondary), Amritsar has said the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab, is set to conduct the joint examination of NMMSS & PSTSE (Class VIII) and the scholarship examination of PSTSE (Class X) on January 4 (Sunday), 2026, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm in 17 centres across the district.

Advertisement

A total of 3,086 students are set to appear for the Class VIII joint examination, and 2,956 students for the Class X examination.

Advertisement

Sharma said all arrangements regarding the examinations had been completed by the office of the District Education Officer, Amritsar, as per the instructions of the department.