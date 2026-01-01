DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Scholarship exam for classes VIII, X on Jan 4

Scholarship exam for classes VIII, X on Jan 4

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:31 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purposes only.
Advertisement

Rajesh Sharma, District Education Officer (Secondary), Amritsar has said the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab, is set to conduct the joint examination of NMMSS & PSTSE (Class VIII) and the scholarship examination of PSTSE (Class X) on January 4 (Sunday), 2026, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm in 17 centres across the district.

Advertisement

A total of 3,086 students are set to appear for the Class VIII joint examination, and 2,956 students for the Class X examination.

Advertisement

Sharma said all arrangements regarding the examinations had been completed by the office of the District Education Officer, Amritsar, as per the instructions of the department.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts