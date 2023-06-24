School celebrates students’ success

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Spring Dale celebrated the success of their two students in the recently declared JEE Advanced results. Rehan Goenka secured AIR 2529 and made his school proud by securing second position in the city and Amitoj Singh Miglani secured AIR 3844 in the coveted examination. Feeling elated on his students’ success, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, gave a credit to the sheer hard work of these students and their teachers to hone their competitive skills. He maintained that a consistent effort and follow up is required for the aspirants to crack this kind of highly competitive exams, while he wished a great future ahead to these young students and their parents.

Online registration date extended

The Department of Apparel and Textile Technology of GNDU has extended the date for online registration till June 28 for BSc fashion designing and BTech textile processing technology courses. The eligibility for BSc fashion designing course is 10+2 in any stream. This course provides fundamental as well as advanced knowledge about the technologies involved in the fashion designing and garment construction. The graduate students will get opportunities to work in garment manufacturing units/export houses/retail chains/textile/fashion as a designer. BTech is flagship programme of Department of Apparel and Textile Technology that is running since 1995 and having 100 per cent placement with average salary package of Rs 3-9.5 lakh per annum. Eligibility to apply for BTech is 10+2 with chemistry as compulsory subject. For any admission related query contact HoD, Department of Apparel and Textile Technology, GNDU, Amritsar, or apply online on https://www.gnduadmissions.org

Applications invited for admissions

The GDNU is inviting applications for candidates interested to make planning their career have several options to specialise in this discipline. They can join under-graduate programme in urban and regional planning after completing 10+2 with maths and English subjects. The other option available is to undertake specialised post-graduate programmes in urban/infrastructure/transport/housing/environment/regional planning, etc. after completing bachelors in architecture/civil engineering/planning or master’s degree in geography/sociology/economics. Having completed the bachelor/master degree programmes. The discipline also finds increasing absorption in specialised organisations and think tanks dealing with transportation, infrastructure, housing and real estate, sanitation, water supply and waste management. Guru Ramdas School of Planning in Guru Nanak Dev University offers five-year integrated programme titled MTech (Urban and Regional Planning) as per the guidelines of New Education Policy 2020. The students have the option to exit the programme after completing four years to attain BTech (Urban and Regional Planning) degree. The school also offers specialised MTech (Urban Planning), MTech (Infrastructure Planning), and MTech (Transport Planning) programmes. The eligibility qualifications for each programme are already mentioned above.