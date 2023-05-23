School elects office-bearers

Tarn Taran, May 22
The School Managing Committee (SMC) of Government Senior Secondary School of Eminence, Tarn Taran, elected its office-bearers in a meeting at the school complex on Monday. Rajni was elected the Chairperson and Principal Rajinder Kaur was elected as the Secretary of the SMC by virtue of her position. The meeting was attended by the school teachers, parents of the school students, retired teachers and some locally known personalities. School students Sehami, Amritpal Singh and Karanveer were also elected members of the SMC.
