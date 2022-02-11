School fee hike: Five years on, parents' trouble sees no end

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 10

Ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, the issue of charging exorbitant fees by private schools had gained so much momentum that every political party had started wooing parents by promising that laws would be enacted to regulate schools.

However, five years later, parents feel that they were cheated and none of the political parties are serious to check the loot. “Private schools and colleagues enjoy support of the politicians. In fact, many of these institutions are owned by politicians,” said Angad Singh Gill, a parent.

While the opponents had started cornering the government on the issue, the SAD-BJP government had to make an announcement to form fee regulatory committees at a divisional-level and enacted the Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institution Act, 2016.

However, due to lack of will power on the part of the government to implement the regulatory laws, parents feel that they are still paying hefty fee and forced to buy books and uniforms from selected stores.

“Instead of books published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) or other reputed publishers, the schools prescribe books by unknown publishers which have exorbitant MRPs displayed on them. The parents have no option but to abide by the instructions of the school managements,” said another parent Sunita Mahajan.

The parents also alleged that design and colour of the school uniforms are also changed frequently as private schools get commission from uniform sellers. “Every school has tied up with uniform shops. You would have to go to the same shop for buying uniforms for your children,” said Gurjeet Kaur.

Then president of the now defunct Punjab Parents Association, Advocate MK Sharma, said, “The only alternate and viable check this open loot by private educational institutions here is that the level of government institutions are improved. There is no doubt that we have seen improvement in the last few years.”