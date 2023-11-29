School Games: Dadehar Sahib players bag medals

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 28

Five players of ‘Gadri Babe Desh Bhagat Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Sports and Welfare Club, Dadeher Sahib’ won nine medals at the recently concluded 67th Punjab State Inter District School Games (U-17) held in Sangrur. Through their performance, they have paved the way to qualify for the National School Games to be held soon.

The winners are the students of Government High School in the village and hail from middle class families. Angrej Singh, president of the club, and Sarup Singh Dhotian, international handball coach, said here today that in the 1500m race, Rajbinder Kaur won the gold medal while Lachhmi Kaur won bronze.

Tamanna Puri of the club won a silver medal in the 400m hurdle race and bronze in the 100m hurdle race. In the 800m race, Harpreet Kaur and in 3000m race, Harman Kaur won silver medals. Tamanna Puri won three medals in the state-level school games. Rajbinder Kaur and Harman Kaur won two medals each.

