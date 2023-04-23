School holds career fest

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

With the growing number of students in Punjab dreaming to get higher education overseas, global universities and colleges have increased representation at the career and education fairs. A career fair was organised at Invictus School under its presidency of the regional IC3 forum. The event invited admission officers and representatives from around 50 top universities across the globe connected with around 300 students and parents and guided them about their career choices.

The event saw a confluence of students, parents, university and high school delegates interact with Krithika Balaji, Academic Manager, IC3 Institute, Carl Tang, Manager Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions Office, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Michael Benincasa, Regional Manager, South Asia, Western University, Nupur Juneja, Regional Head Outreach- North, Ahmedabad University, and Dhairya Goel, Assistant Regional Director South Asia, University of Vermont.