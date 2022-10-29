School holds science contest

Tarn Taran, October 28
A ‘Little Einstein’ competition was organised at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, on Friday in which different types of science-related experiments were conducted. The purpose of holding this competition was to expose the students to topics related to science. A different experiment was conducted by each student.
Tribune Shorts
