School honours Class 8 toppers in Chabal

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chabal, hosted a special felicitation ceremony to honour the Class 8 toppers. Among the awardees, Shehnaaz Kaur, daughter of Kanwalpreet Singh, brought immense pride to the school by securing the first position across all Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) branches. Ramneek Singh Freedam, Jaspal Singh Dhillon, Bhupinder Singh Sethi and Satwant Singh Bains were among those who attended the function. The NCC and band team of the school displayed their skills.

Anureet Bawa, principal of the host school, shared her thoughts with the guests and parents, appreciating the efforts of students and the staff. Cultural performances, including bhangra and folk songs, added vibrancy to the event.