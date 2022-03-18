School lists pupils as defaulters, parents up in arms

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

A large number of parents staged a dharna on the premises after the management of the local Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheroman Public School increased the annual fees, monthly fees, bus fares and books.

They also raised slogans against the school administrator. Parents were outraged when a large number of children were listed as defaulters on the school’s notice board. The parents had also lodged their protest a few days ago, following which the school management had asked them to wait till March 17 for a rollback on the decision of fee hike.

A large number of parents reached the premises to take up the matter with the school authorities. But parents alleged that instead of resolving the issue, the school staff misbehaved and issued notices to students over fee default. Now, a deadline of March 21 has been set to resolve the matter.