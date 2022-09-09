School mgmt reaches out to cautious parents

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, September 8

The hoax bomb threat message for DAV School created panic among parents, who did not want to send their children to school for a few days. The school opened to thin attendance today as the police teams and school staff remained on their toes throughout the day to get to the facts.

Meanwhile, the management reached out to the worried parents to assure them that all is well with the school. “The call definitely created ripples among the students and parents, but with the police intervention, we managed to comb through the school premises during the night. I personally reached out to parents and students, assuring them that there is nothing to be scared of and it was all a hoax. Of course, the initial reaction of parents was to not send children to school, but through the day, we talked to them and shared the details regarding the situation,” said Pallavi Sethi, Principal, DAV Public School.

Even as the attendance remained around 30 per cent, Dr Pallavi said some students showed courage by attending the school. “I am thankful to the students and parents, who showed up in the school today. Everything is normal and a student’s safety is our outmost priority,” she added.

The school management has set up a counselling team to talk to parents and students, in case of any query or anxiety.

Parents remain apprehensive

Jyoti Kapoor, whose daughter is a student of Class XI at DAV Public School, said after she read the viral threat, her immediate reaction was to not let her daughter attend school for few days. “Of course, as a parent, one would not send their kid to school after reading something like that until all facts come to light. I will see how things go for a day or two,” she added.

Similarly, Ankita, whose son is a student of Class VIII, is also cautious to send her son to school. “Although, my son’s classmates did attend the school today, I will wait for a few days.”

Parents of students, who came to attend the school today, kept sitting in the waiting area on the school premises till the classes finished.