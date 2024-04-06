School notes: Sanskriti KMV School

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School commenced its new academic session with a havan. The event was attended by Arya Shiksha Mandal president Chander Mohan, who emphasised the importance of cleanliness, knowledge and awareness.
Guru Amar Dass Public School
Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, organised ‘Blessing Day’ to commence the new academic session for its junior and senior wings. Students performed kirtan and ardas at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Model Town, to seek blessings for the beginning of the new session.
