School office set afire by miscreants in Tarn Taran

Some of the goods burnt in fire in government school at Sarhali.



Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 14

Record and other valuable articles of Government Elementary School (Boys), Sarhali, were gutted as miscreants set on fire the school office on Tuesday night.

The miscreants also pasted a poster threatening to eliminate school authorities. The incident occurred on the intervening night of September 12 and 13 and the incident was noticed by the school head and other staff on Wednesday morning when they came to school.

In his complaint lodged with the Sarhali police, school head Rashpal Singh stated that the school record, one chair, two keypads and a printer were reduced to ashes in the fire. The miscreants set afire the rear side of the school complex as a result of which one glass was broken with the efforts of the miscreants.

The police have registered a case under Sections 435, 427, 436 and 506, IPC. There have allegedly been some misunderstanding between school staff and villagers for the past some time, which could be the reason behind this incident.

