School organises activities on Chandrayaan as theme

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

As ISRO shared images of the far side of moon taken from Chandrayan-3, students and teachers of Spring Dale Senior School prayed for the success of the mission and conveyed its best wishes to ISRO.

At a special ceremony held today, students and teachers gathered in front of a replica of the launch rocket. A composed choreography celebrated the achievements of ISRO in the field of space science. It was followed by children displaying placards with slogans like ‘Best of luck ISRO’ and ‘Spring Dale prays for Chandaryaan-3’.

Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, said that as part of an ongoing series, the school today unveiled a model of Chandrayaan made by a team of teachers and students.

