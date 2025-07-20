School shifted to gurdwara as building lies in dilapidated condition; MP Aujla allocates Rs 20 lakh for repairs

The Aam Aadmi Party had promoted Sikhiya Kranti as a transformation of government schools, highlighting infrastructure development. However, today, MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited Government Primary Smart School, Subhash Colony, Lakha Singh plot, Sultanwind, where the school has been relocated to a nearby gurdwara and another building due to the dilapidated condition of its premises. A portion of the roof was crumbling, with seepage and leakage clearly visible after just three days of rainfall.

Upon seeing the condition of the school, the MP allocated Rs 20 lakh from the MPLAD fund for building development and repairs. He also interacted with the school officials to discuss other challenges faced by the institution.

Notably, the school had hosted an inauguration ceremony in April this year for tile work to be carried out under the Sikhiya Kranti campaign.

MP Aujla said that several residents of the area had approached him regarding the condition of the school, and the Education Department had also requested that a grant be provided from the MPLAD fund.

“It is very disheartening to see that the so-called education revolution exists only in name, with no real work happening on the ground. There’s a plaque with the names of AAP officials in the school, yet the walls and roof are crumbling and in a completely unacceptable state,” he said.

He added that tiles had been installed here in the month of April, while the entire school building is in a dilapidated condition and could collapse at any time. Due to this, the children have been relocated elsewhere for the current season. A school staff member, speaking on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that the building was in poor condition and unsafe for conducting classes.

With immediate effect, Rs 20 lakh will be allocated for the school so that repairs and maintenance can be carried out in time for students to resume normal functioning, he said. MP Aujla added that since the school has a good student strength, he will try to get land allotted for its expansion.