icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / School teacher cremated, family seeks justice as probe continues

School teacher cremated, family seeks justice as probe continues

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The family members of slain government school teacher Jagdeep Singh wait outside the Civil Hospital in Amritsar. Photo: Vishal Kumar (news Pawan)
Advertisement

Three days after government school teacher Jagdeep Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his post-mortem examination was conducted at the Civil Hospital, following which he was cremated in his native village here on Thursday.

Advertisement

Adding a new dimension to the case, the police claimed that preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have been an accident. However, officials said the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. Earlier, police officials had stated that family members were initially reluctant to consent to the autopsy, alleging that Jagdeep had been murdered.

Advertisement

A resident of Talwandi Malowal village, Jagdeep Singh was an art and craft teacher posted at a school in Gehri Mandi in the Jandiala Guru area. He was found dead near Naraingarh village under the jurisdiction of the Tarsikka police station on Monday. Initial reports alleged that he had been brutally attacked by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons.

Advertisement

According to the police and family members, Jagdeep had left home on Monday morning to drop his 15-year-old daughter, Komaldeep Kaur, at a tuition centre. After dropping her off, he was returning home when the incident occurred. He sustained severe injuries, including deep wounds to his neck, and died on the spot.

Based on statements provided by family members, the police registered a murder case against unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at the Tarsikka police station. Investigators said the case is being examined from all possible angles.

Advertisement

Dharminder Singh, the deceased’s brother, said the family wanted justice and had therefore requested that the post-mortem examination be videographed. He urged the police not to treat the case as an accident without conducting a thorough investigation and determining the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts