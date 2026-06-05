School teacher cremated, family seeks justice as probe continues

Three days after government school teacher Jagdeep Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances, his post-mortem examination was conducted at the Civil Hospital, following which he was cremated in his native village here on Thursday.

Advertisement

Adding a new dimension to the case, the police claimed that preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have been an accident. However, officials said the exact cause of death would become clear only after the post-mortem report is received. Earlier, police officials had stated that family members were initially reluctant to consent to the autopsy, alleging that Jagdeep had been murdered.

Advertisement

A resident of Talwandi Malowal village, Jagdeep Singh was an art and craft teacher posted at a school in Gehri Mandi in the Jandiala Guru area. He was found dead near Naraingarh village under the jurisdiction of the Tarsikka police station on Monday. Initial reports alleged that he had been brutally attacked by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons.

Advertisement

According to the police and family members, Jagdeep had left home on Monday morning to drop his 15-year-old daughter, Komaldeep Kaur, at a tuition centre. After dropping her off, he was returning home when the incident occurred. He sustained severe injuries, including deep wounds to his neck, and died on the spot.

Based on statements provided by family members, the police registered a murder case against unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at the Tarsikka police station. Investigators said the case is being examined from all possible angles.

Advertisement

Dharminder Singh, the deceased’s brother, said the family wanted justice and had therefore requested that the post-mortem examination be videographed. He urged the police not to treat the case as an accident without conducting a thorough investigation and determining the exact circumstances surrounding the death.