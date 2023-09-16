School teachers accused of assault, management starts inquiry

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 15

In a shocking incident, a parent was beaten up by two teachers of a private school after an argument. The incident occurred at Khalsa College Public School when Upkaar Singh, the complainant, went to drop his kids to school in the morning.

According to the complaint lodged by Upkar Singh, his daughter Nimratpal Kaur studies in Class IV and Sahajdeep Singh in Class II at the school. Like any other day, he went to drop his children to school at 7.30 am. He requested a teacher standing at the school entrance to take his children inside due to the rain. While he was having a conversation with the teacher, the school support coach Gurpreet Singh and PT teacher Jasbir Singh entered into an argument with him, forcefully taking him off the motorcycle, resulting in a scuffle, in which he was assaulted.

Meanwhile, Upkaar Singh has submitted a complaint against the said teachers to the Cantonment police and also to the school principal for action.

The school management on behalf of Principal Amarjeet Singh said such action by the teachers was condemnable and assured immediate action by sending the complaint for investigation.

ASI Sham Sundar from the Cantonment police station said due action will be taken after a probe in the case.

The parents have also approached MLA West, Dr Jasbir Singh Gill, who has assured that action will be taken as per provisions of the law.