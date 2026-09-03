Schoolgoers put to inconvenience as buses, vans remain off road in Amritsar

Schoolgoers had a tough time on Thursday as buses and vans remained off-road, owing to the strike by transport operators in support of their demands.

While most school authorities requested parents to make an alternative arrangement, a few declared a holiday.

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During their one-day strike, the bus operators held a mahapanchayat in Bathinda, seeking a new tax structure for school and college buses and an increase in the permissible lifespan of vehicles.

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They resented the new driver’s licence guidelines, enhanced penalties and other regulatory requirements.

A bus operator, Jaspal Singh, said vehicles catering to schools and colleges travelled only 50-60 km a day, whereas the distance covered by other buses was about 500 km.

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“Still, we are subjected to the same tax structure,”

The operators said the permissible lifespan of the buses should be increased from 15 to 25 years, opposing the additional financial burden associated with the installation of the new

GPS (Global Positioning System).

Drivers said they were against the 45-day mandatory training for obtaining or renewing a heavy vehicle driver’s licence.

“Earlier, the training lasted two days and the fee was around Rs 800. Now, one is made to pay Rs 14,000,” a driver said.

The unions have also sought a rollback of enhanced penalties, claiming that the fine, which was between Rs 500 and Rs 800 earlier, could now go up to Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000.

Lalli, another school van operator, said the new provisions would impose an additional financial burden on drivers and vehicle owners.

The unions had earlier appealed to parents and school managements to make alternative arrangements for students or support their agitation.

School auto operators said if the government failed to address their demands, the association would launch a district-level protest across the state and submit a memorandum to ministers.