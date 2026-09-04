Schools celebrate Janmashtami in Tarn Taran

Educational institutions across Tarn Taran celebrated Janmashtami on Thursday with religious fervour and enthusiasm. Janmashtami was celebrated with great reverence at Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib. Students dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha and participated in a special programme organised to mark the occasion. They presented bhajans, poems and choreographies based on the life and teachings of Lord Krishna.

Director Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa and Principal Manisha Sood extended greetings to the students and staff on Janmashtami. They urged everyone to follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and strive to make their lives meaningful.

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Mata Sahib Kaur Modern Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, also celebrated Janmashtami with enthusiasm. Students made colourful drawings depicting Lord Krishna.