Schools, colleges shut, Guru Nanak Dev University postpones exams

Schools, colleges shut, Guru Nanak Dev University postpones exams

Outstation students leave for home, those on campus asked to shift to lower floors
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:10 AM May 10, 2025 IST
The campus of Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar.
The escalating tension on the border between India and Pakistan has affected the student community with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains announcing the closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the state until further orders. Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has announced the postponement of exams scheduled from May 12 till May 17, until further notice for all its constituent and affiliated colleges as well.

This comes in the wake of a reported air attack on Amritsar by Pakistan as the holy city is among the 15 cities on neighbouring hostile nation’s target. While the administration has already implemented blackouts as a cautionary measure, the fear of impending attacks has forced most outstation students of the GNDU to return home.

The GNDU authorities have asked students, who remain on the campus, to shift to lower or ground floor rooms. “We have taken the decision to postpone exams to facilitate students. Around 150 students from girls’ hostels and a similar number from boys’ hostel have left for their homes. Many, who chose to stay back, have been assured of security and safety. The district administration has asked us to shift students to lower floors of hostels,” said Dr Karamjeet Singh Chahal, Registrar, GNDU.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh today visited hostels and met students, including those who had come for abroad, to assure them of their safety. Dean Students Welfare and hostel wardens have been asked to ensure all safety arrangements for students.

All private and government schools too will be working online till further notice.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

