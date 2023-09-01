Schools in Rayya I, II block to remain closed today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 31

Keeping in view, the various social and cultural activities being organised by several organizations to mark Rakhad Punya Mela, the district magistrate has issued orders to close down all private and government schools in Rayya I and Rayya II blocks on September 1. All other schools in other areas will function as usual. These orders were issued late evening on Thursday. The festival of ‘Rakhar Punya’ is celebrated every year at Baba Bakala, Amritsar, with full enthusiasm and religious gaiety.