Schools in Rayya I, II block to remain closed today

Amritsar, August 31
Keeping in view, the various social and cultural activities being organised by several organizations to mark Rakhad Punya Mela, the district magistrate has issued orders to close down all private and government schools in Rayya I and Rayya II blocks on September 1. All other schools in other areas will function as usual. These orders were issued late evening on Thursday. The festival of ‘Rakhar Punya’ is celebrated every year at Baba Bakala, Amritsar, with full enthusiasm and religious gaiety.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
Parliament special session from September 18 to 22
Buzz on ‘one nation, one election Bill’
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on Ropar-Nurpur Bedi road in Punjab
the carcass has been sent for post mortem.