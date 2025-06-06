The Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, has issued a notification for the registration of private and play-way schools and institutions working in the field of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme for all-round development of children.

Sharing details, Meena Devi, District Programme Officer, Amritsar, said, “The department has started registration of institutions working in the field of ECCE for children between three and six years in the state of Punjab.”

“Under new regulations, it is mandatory for schools, which have not registered, they must do it by June 31. This has been done to regulate and monitor the quality of care and learning facilities and services being provided by the early education schools and hold them accountable if required,” she said.

Apart from online registration, interested schools can also register at the office of the District Programme Officer, Amritsar, 24, Majitha Road, Amritsar. Meena Devi said, “Action will be taken against unregistered institutions as per the departmental instructions. To make registration mandatory, the school heads have been asked to immediately contact the office of the District Programme Officer, Amritsar, or the CDPO of the block concerned. Application Form No. 1 can be obtained by coordinating with them.”

Stressing on the changed regulations, Devi said, “It is mandatory to get every play-way school registered. All private and play-way schools and institutions under the district will be checked. If any such institution does not meet the criteria of the policy, it will be shutdown.”