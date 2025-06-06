DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Schools in Amritsar instructed to get registered under ECCE scheme by June 31

Schools in Amritsar instructed to get registered under ECCE scheme by June 31

Done to regulate and monitor the quality of care and learning facilities in educational institutions
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:14 AM Jun 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Department of Social Security and Women and Child Development, Punjab, has issued a notification for the registration of private and play-way schools and institutions working in the field of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) scheme for all-round development of children.

Advertisement

Sharing details, Meena Devi, District Programme Officer, Amritsar, said, “The department has started registration of institutions working in the field of ECCE for children between three and six years in the state of Punjab.”

“Under new regulations, it is mandatory for schools, which have not registered, they must do it by June 31. This has been done to regulate and monitor the quality of care and learning facilities and services being provided by the early education schools and hold them accountable if required,” she said.

Advertisement

Apart from online registration, interested schools can also register at the office of the District Programme Officer, Amritsar, 24, Majitha Road, Amritsar. Meena Devi said, “Action will be taken against unregistered institutions as per the departmental instructions. To make registration mandatory, the school heads have been asked to immediately contact the office of the District Programme Officer, Amritsar, or the CDPO of the block concerned. Application Form No. 1 can be obtained by coordinating with them.”

Stressing on the changed regulations, Devi said, “It is mandatory to get every play-way school registered. All private and play-way schools and institutions under the district will be checked. If any such institution does not meet the criteria of the policy, it will be shutdown.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts