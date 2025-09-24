Schools reopen in Ajnala after devastating floods

For many students from the flood-hit border areas of Ajnala and Ramdas, returning to the classroom has brought a welcome sense of normalcy and familiarity. Schools reopened today after nearly a month’s closure, giving children the chance to meet friends and teachers and write in their notebooks provided by school staff. The students were seen smiling and sharing stories of one of the worst floods their generation has witnessed.

Thirteen primary and secondary schools, recovering from flood-related damage, reopened today with full staff and almost 50 per cent attendance. Attendance was lower among senior classes, partly due to the loss of learning materials, books and notebooks. Relief organisations working under the Chardi Kala initiative are expected to provide the necessary supplies soon.

At Government Senior Secondary School, Gaggomahal, one of the worst-affected schools in Ajnala, teachers welcomed students with activities and story-sharing sessions. “We are glad that the routine of school will help restore a sense of normalcy after the chaos of a flood. We had around 505 attendances today and students were happy to come back. Now, we hope to help them cope with studies and lost time of learning,” said Swarnjit Singh, the school head. The school has over 500 students, all from nearby villages.

Similarly, at Government Senior Secondary School, Chamiari, teachers reported average attendance but hope that all students will return in the coming days. Some schools remain unsafe, with residual floodwater in parts, structural damage, fallen boundary walls and disrupted access roads. DC Sakshi Sawhney has directed that classrooms which are still damaged remain closed for safety reasons.

In total, 31 primary and 13 senior secondary schools in flood-affected areas of Ajnala and Chogawan blocks had been closed, and five school buildings suffered significant structural damage. Alternative arrangements have been made, with some classes temporarily shifted to nearby schools.

Returning to school after a natural disaster can evoke mixed emotions in children, influenced by their and their families’ experiences during the crisis. Jaswinder Singh, a teacher from the government school in Langowal, said students are being reassured that all necessary help and support will be provided to overcome academic and personal challenges. “Being in the border belt, the families and children are somewhat familiar with annual floods. But given the devastation this year, the students are worried about their families, so parents are being convinced and assured that their wards will be taken care of by the school,” he said.