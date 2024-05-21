Schools shut for early summer break as heatwave intensifies

Amritsar, May 20
As the Meteorological (MET) Department has issued warning of extreme heatwave and rise in temperature in parts of North India, the Punjab Government announced holidays in all government, recognised, and non-government schools keeping in view the health safety of students. The decision was taken on Monday afternoon by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who announced closure of schools for early summer break from May 21 to June 30.
Earlier, the state government had changed the timings of schools due to heatwave from 7 am to noon (12 pm). However, in line with Chandigarh, Haryana and Delhi announcing early summer break from May 21 onwards due to heatwave warning, the state government too announced the summer vacation in schools 10 days before the scheduled time.
