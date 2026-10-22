Schoolteachers begin 2-day stir, studies disrupted across Amritsar

Close to 1,000 government schoolteachers began a two-day protest here on Wednesday over pending DA arrears, pay anomalies and other service-related issues.

The protest by regular employees disrupted classes in several government schools across the district. Government schools with large student strength had only contractual staff on duty. Some schools experienced major disruption, while others operated with fewer classes. “Teachers have been raising concerns about delays in mid-day meal funding and the lack of grants for school sports activities for over two months now. Besides the dearness allowance issue, other allowances and incentives have not been revived as per the poll promise of the AAP government,” said Ashwani Awasthi, district head of the Democratic Teachers’ Union. “Also, teachers have been burdened with non-academic work throughout the year, with little regard for the disruption to classroom teaching. Even now, teachers are engaged in Census work. The government is not serious about addressing our demands,” he added.

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District Education Officer (Elementary) Kanwaljit Singh said, “We do not have exact data on how many schools were functioning and how many were closed.” Awasthi said 800 to 1,000 teachers were on leave today.