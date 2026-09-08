Science event takes students beyond AI, lays emphasis on critical thinking

For a generation growing up amid artificial intelligence and rapid technological change, scientific temper is becoming an important life skill. Curiosity, questioning and evidence-based thinking are the qualities that the Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) seeks to nurture among school students across India.

VVM is a national-level science talent search programme. It gives students an opportunity to move beyond textbooks and examinations and engage with science through observation, reasoning, discovery and an understanding of India’s scientific heritage.

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In Punjab, the programme has been attracting growing interest from schools and students, with participation from both urban and rural institutions. The state’s Education Department, along with science educators, has been encouraging students to register in large numbers. In the 2025-26 VVM edition, Aviraj Parasher of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, stood first in the North Zonal VVM examination in the Class VI category.

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VVM is organised by Vijnana Bharati in collaboration with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM). The programme is open to students of Classes VI to XI. Its objective is not only to identify students who perform well in science, but also to encourage young learners to develop the habit of asking questions and looking at the world scientifically.

Pankaj Kumar Sharma, district coordinator for VVM 2026 in Amritsar, said the programme allows students “to experience the joy of scientific discovery and critical thinking”.

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Sharma said VVM aims to popularise science among young learners and identify students with scientific aptitude. Rather than focusing only on textbook knowledge, the programme encourages curiosity, logical reasoning and observation. It also helps students develop a deeper understanding of scientific concepts through real-world projects and talent search examinations.

Sharma has been running a school science club for several years as a government school teacher in the border belt of Amritsar. He has mentored several students for VVM examinations as well as for the INSPIRE Awards, another Government of India programme under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, implemented with the National Innovation Foundation (NIF).

Schools in districts such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Jalandhar and Bathinda have also been promoting VVM as a platform to strengthen scientific learning and competitive spirit.

“The availability of the examination in Punjabi has further helped students from the state engage with the programme more effectively. In the 2024-25 edition of VVM, 5,500 students from government schools in Punjab registered for the examination. This examination is a great equaliser for these students,” said Ajay Sharma, zonal coordinator for VVM 2026, Punjab.

The programme also offers an important incentive for high-performing students. Top national-level winners from each zone are offered prestigious internship opportunities at institutions such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

VVM 2026-27 schedule

Unlike a conventional school examination, the first level of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan is conducted digitally through a mobile application. Students can take the Level-I examination using a smartphone. This makes the programme accessible to participants in different locations without requiring them to travel to a common examination centre. According to the official VVM schedule, students of Classes VI and VII will appear for the examination on November 16 or 19, Classes VIII and IX on November 17 or 20, and Classes X and XI on November 18 or 21, 2026. The Level-I results are scheduled to be announced on November 30, 2026.

The examination will be followed by higher levels. The Level-II state-level examination is scheduled for December 27, 2026, and January 3, 10 and 17, 2027. The schedule for the national-level examination will be announced later. Registration for the new edition is open through the official VVM platform.

The Level-I paper will comprise 100 multiple-choice questions to be answered in 90 minutes. It will cover Indian contributions to science and the lives and work of scientists, along with topics from NCERT and State Board curricula, logic and reasoning.