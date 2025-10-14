DT
Home / Amritsar / Science, math exhibition held at govt school

Science, math exhibition held at govt school

Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 14, 2025 IST
An exhibition on science and mathematics was organised at Government High School, Kot Mohammad Khan, Tarn Taran, on Monday. Orders in this regard were given by the Director, SCERT, Punjab. The Education Department said that a fair was organised at Kot Mohammad Khan school by the students of Class VI to X to increase interest in mathematics and science as subjects among the students,

Speaking on the occasion, science teacher Rupinder Kaur and mathematics teacher Mehak Khurana said that the students made wonderful models and charts related to mathematics and science subjects. The headmistress in-charge of the school, Nisha, said that organising fairs related to various subjects is a commendable initiative of the Education Department. Such fairs encourage interest in learning among the students who explore new things.

Harpreet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Kewal Singh and District Guidance Counsellor Sukhbir Singh Kang were specially present on the occasion.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

