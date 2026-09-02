Scientific waste management Greek to Amritsar civic body, say locals

Picture this: You are stuck in a traffic jam during peak hours; and the moment you look on your left or right, you spot an overflowing garbage trolley.

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The sight is so common on city roads that one is left wondering what has happened to the civic body’s claim of managing waste scientifically. Not just the stench, but such waste-laden trucks can also cause some serious mishap on busy roads.

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A local said leave alone adhering to scientific waste management, the civic body has even failed to get the waste loaded onto these trucks covered.

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“What we see is a trail of garbage left behind these vehicles on roads,” said another resident.

As the vehicles move through busy stretches, plastic waste, paper and dry leaves litter the roads.

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Earlier too, residents have complained about the nuisance, asking the civic body to at least cover the waste, but to no avail. For commuters, the problem is not merely about cleanliness. Tractor-trailers carrying protruding branches and waste occupy a considerable space on roads, putting two-wheelers and small vehicles at risk.

“It is difficult to overtake these trolleys, especially during peak hours. The authorities should not allow such vehicles to ply on busy roads without proper covers,” said Rajbir Singh, a resident.

“On the one hand, people are being asked to keep their surroundings clean, while on the other, garbage is being transported openly through the middle of the city. By the time, a trolley reaches its destination, part of the waste already litters the entire stretch,”

said Joginder Singh, a senior citizen.

The residents said foul smell emanating from these vehicles made things even worse. “Even if the waste has to be transported through the city, it should be properly covered. A simple cover can prevent the garbage from littering,” said another resident.

Residents have urged the Municipal Corporation to strictly enforce transportation norms and ensure that each garbage vehicle is properly covered before being allowed to ply on city roads.