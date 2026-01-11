Scientists discus pea, potato diseases with farmers

Advertisement

The main objective of the discussion was to make farmers aware about the diseases of peas and potatoes and their management. Around 70 farmers participated in the event.

Advertisement

Dr Parvinder Singh, in-charge, FASC, said Dr Amarjit Singh, Principal Extension Scientist (plant diseases) , Dr Dilpreet Singh, Extension Scientist (vegetables), Dr Parminder Kaur, Principal Extension Scientist (plant diseases) Dr Swareet Khaira, Senior Extension Specialist (Fruit Scientist) Dr Parminder Singh Sandhu, District Extension Specialist, (Crop Scientist) and other experts spoke on the occasion.

Advertisement

The experts talked about the symptoms of peas and potato diseases and their prevention. They discussed various other problems with farmers on disease management in crops.

They advised the farmers to apply potassium to protect wheat from the rising temperature in March.

Advertisement

The farmers shared their experiences with the experts and sought more such programmess in future. They asked questions regarding pests, diseases, fertilisers, irrigation and weeds in various crops, fruits and vegetables.