Scolded for being drunk, man kills elderly parents in Majitha village

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 9

In a gruesome incident, a man killed his parents in fit of anger at Pandher Kalan village in Majitha subdivision here on Wednesday night after they argued with him as he was heavily drunk when he came to the house.

He returned the house after consuming liquor from a house in the neighbourhood where a ‘jago’ programme was going on.

Balwinder Singh, Station House officer, Majitha police station, said the accused identified as Palwinder Singh (35) was arrested. He would be produced in a court tomorrow.

The deceased were identified as Gurmit Singh (70) and Kulwinder Kaur (65). The accused attacked them with an iron rod. While Kulwinder Kaur died on the spot, Gurmit succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital in the morning.

Giving details, the SHO said Palwinder Singh had gone to attend a ‘jago’ programme in a neighbour’s house where he consumed liquor. He returned home at around 11pm. He said his father Gurmit Singh objected to this as he was upset with his drinking habit. He said soon they exchanged heated arguments. Angered over this, Palwinder Singh took an iron rod and hit his father Gurmit leaving him seriously injured.

Hearing his shouts, his mother who was sleeping on the bed in a room also woke up. He then hit her on the head with the iron rod leaving her dead on the spot. Gurmit was rushed to hospital where he died in the morning.

Palwinder was married and had two children. A case was registered against him and he was arrested.

