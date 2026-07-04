Scooter rider crushed to death by truck on Sultanwind Road

A man was killed in a road accident after a speeding sand-laden tipper allegedly hit his scooter on Sultanwind Road here on Friday. The victim died on the spot after being run over by the heavy vehicle.

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The deceased was identified as Gursimran Singh, a resident of Drummawala Bazaar. According to eyewitnesses, the overloaded tipper was being driven rashly. The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into the scooter. The impact threw the rider onto the road, where he was crushed under the vehicle’s wheels.

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The incident sent shockwaves through the locality as residents rushed to the spot. The tragic death of Gursimran Singh has left his family in deep grief and cast a pall of gloom over the area.

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The police reached the spot soon after receiving information and took the tipper driver into custody. The vehicle has also been seized. The victim’s body was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

A preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and negligent driving by the tipper driver may have caused the accident. The police are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of eyewitnesses to establish the sequence of events.

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Officials said further legal action would be taken against the accused driver after the post-mortem report is received and the investigation is completed.